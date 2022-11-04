 Skip to main content
World Series draws more viewers than Thursday night NFL game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a rare Thursday night when a World Series game and an NFL game went head-to-head, it was baseball that drew more viewers.

The Astros' 3-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday night, which gave Houston a 3-2 series lead, averaged 12,768,000 viewers on Fox.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 29-17 win over the Houston Texans averaged 7,860,000 on Amazon Prime Video. Both figures were compiled by Nielsen.

It was the first time since 2013 that the World Series and the NFL have gone against each other on a Thursday night. That year, NFL Network carried the football game.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0

First State Military 28, Early College 14

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7

Laurel 56, Indian River 14

Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16

Odessa 14, Seaford 7

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16

Salesianum 18, Dover 16

Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12

St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19

Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8

Thursday, Nov. 3

Conrad 26, Delcastle Tech 20

St. Mark's 48, Thomas McKean 13