World Series Game 3 postponed to Tuesday Night

Monday night's game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros has been postponed due to expected prolonged rain in Philadelphia Monday night.
Major League Baseball announced the decision at around 7 p.m., nearly two hours after the gates opened, and three hours after both teams began their preliminary stretches on the field.
The schedule for the series is completely shifted by a day.
The games in Philadelphia will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, before a travel day on Friday, with the final two games, if necessary, on Saturday and Sunday in Houston.
The decision creates a dilemma for both Philadelphia and Houston fans, as Game 5 of the World Series is now scheduled for Thursday night, at the same time the Eagles are slated to play the Texans in Houston.