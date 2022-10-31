 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019

  • Comments
World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto celebrates his home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's 6-5, 10-inning win over Houston in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019.

The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on Fox Deportes last Friday night.

This year's total was up 5% from the 10,934,000 who watched last year's opener, a 6-2 Atlanta win over the Astros, and up 23% from the Game 1 record low set in 2020 when 9,353,000 watched the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9