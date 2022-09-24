 Skip to main content
Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to stop a three-game losing streak.

William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia, which holds one of three NL wild-card spots.

The 26-year-old Wright went 5 1/3 innings and became the first Braves pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz in 2003.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, John Dickinson 9

Salesianum 16, St. Georges Tech 14

St. Mark's 21, Newark 20, 2OT

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6