Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks broke open a close game late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu.

Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta's 12-0 run to close the third quarter.

The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin's 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta's lead to 89-74.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12