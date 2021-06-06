PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers.
Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly. Tobias Harris scored 20 points.
Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.
The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that's been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals. Young hit four 3-pointers and had 10 assists.