Hawks 76ers Basketball

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers.

Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly. Tobias Harris scored 20 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that's been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals. Young hit four 3-pointers and had 10 assists.

