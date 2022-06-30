UPDATE, 5 p.m.:
The jury deliberated through to the end of the day, so it'll be at least one more day until State Auditor Kathy McGuiness learns her fate.
---
"We're almost there."
That was Delaware Department of Justice Prosecutor Mark Denney telling jurors at the start of closing arguments on the 11th day of proceedings in the state's historic case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness, the first sitting statewide official to stand trial while in office, that their civic duty was almost done.
Now beyond the midway point for the third week of the lengthy trial, presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. limited closing arguments to an hour-and-a-half. Counsel for both sides got to work molding the clay they had each piled onto the table for review by the jury.
The Prosecution
"Kathy McGuiness used and abused public office," Denney said.
He walked jurors through an overview of all the prosecutions presented evidence heretofore seen, and tied each of those layers into the next:
Conflict of Interest for getting her daughter hired while other employees were losing work, and hiding no-bid contracts to associates looking to benefit McGuiness's office by lifting it up in the eyes of the public.
Theft for exercising control over the state money used to pay those individuals, including continued payments to her daughter for 72 hours while she would have been away at college.
Structuring for the mountains of excel spread sheets gone through which show, specifically in September, the Auditor willfully fractured an overdue invoice of $11,250, first with a payment of $4,350, then a payment of $4,900, and then a purchased card, or p-card, payment of $1,950, Denney said. Emails between office members showed the process for hitting each of these payments, with the p-card payment coming at the end of the month.
Official Misconduct, which is a consideration for the jury that would come on the back of them finding McGuiness guilty of any--not of all, but of any--of the three preceding charges before it. For receiving personal benefit from any of those items, even through her actions first benefiting another party, she would be guilty of such a charge. For paying her daughter and Gross their funds, she received social media work and office promotional work that elevated her in the eyes of the public, Denney said.
Act of Intimidation, he argued finally, for everything from the email monitoring requests McGuiness made which far exceed some other agencies and lasted occasionally for years, in real-time, even while the employees had moved to other state departments. Denney said McGuiness new Andrena Burd had blown the whistle previously, could be doing so again, and knew in at least mid-June 2021 that Chief Special Investigator Frank Robinson had called Virginia Bateman. Bateman immediately informed her best friend, Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness, and the Auditor of that call, which prompted a blocked call from the Auditor's personal phone to Robinson, access of his LinkedIn profile and a call between the detective and Amy Gulli, during which 53 seconds elapsed which she says was spent closing her office door, but which the prosecution argues was her retrieving Kathy McGuiness.
"There are rules for state government," Denney said, adding at the tail-end of his closing arguments: "There's a clear, common sense pattern of abuse in the office, a clear, common sense effort to use public office and the machinations of state government...to have it work to her personal benefit."
---
---
The Defense
McGuiness's lead defense attorney Steven Wood continued touting the message he'd been delivering all along: "You simply can't trust the state when they tell you Kathy McGuiness is guilty."
One of the foundational pieces of Wood's strategy is to cast as much doubt as possible on whether the prosecution was even capable of crafting a capable argument against his client. He called their investigation, "incomplete, incompetent, and bias from the very beginning."
Multiple times stating the state cannot be trusted, Wood said not only was McGuiness's guilt never established, he argued the state didn't even make a good faith effort to show the jury all relevant information they would've had access to that would have shown the jury--and the investigators performing the investigation--the McGuiness was innocent.
"You've seen the evidence now, you've seen the evidence missing. Each of you now know for yourselves, the state's prosecution investigation is not based on the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."
Conflict of Interest can't be a guilty vote, Wood said, because McGuiness wasn't providing a benefit to her daughter that others weren't receiving simply because she obtained a job, and the state cherry picked data to paint a picture they wanted.
Theft never occurred because there's zero evidence the Auditor ever touched any of her daughter's pay.
Structuring didn't happen simply because McGuiness and Christie Gross entered into a contract, Wood said, which is all that happened. She did not intend to avoid compliance with the procurement code, especially since he argues there are emails showing Shequanna Cousin's lack of follow through on her duties is what led to the p-card payment needing to be issued in an emergency payment to an important vendor to whom the Auditor's Office had fallen behind on paying invoices.
Official Misconduct was never committed because she isn't guilty of any of the preceding charges, he said, and there was never an instance of McGuiness attempting to benefit her own interests.
Act of Intimidation is not committed simply because a bad boss rules her chaotic department with an iron fist, Wood said. Repeated testimony was provided, occasionally from the state's own witnesses, showing there were leaks taking place in the office, and McGuiness's email monitoring requests only served to show her great concern for the confidentiality of the office's work.
Rebuttal
Denney was allowed to make one more pitch to the jurors as a counter to Wood's arguments made during his closing arguments.
He strongly rebuffed any suggestion the state would ever tell a jury to convict someone based solely on said juror's trust of a prosecutor. Only evidence should lead to a conviction of anyone, ever, Denney said. He walked them through some of that evidence that supported the state's argument McGuiness was guilty.
To Wood's point that the state may have been trying to hide things, Denney argued showing a document but not reading every word on it to the jury isn't a lie just because he doesn't want to waste their time.
McGuiness's behavior shows a consciousness of guilt, the state argued, and one of the biggest supporting pieces of evidence of this, Denney argued, is that much of this case could have been avoided had McGuiness filed an After The Fact Waiver that she should have known she was supposed to, but didn't, because she knew the Attorney General would also see the filing, and be wise to McGuiness's no-bid contract payments to Christie Gross.
A midday break was declared around 1:20 p.m., and the jury was expected to receive deliberation instructions later in the afternoon. Carpenter thanked the three remaining alternate jurors prior to lunch and released them, receiving confirmation from the essential jurors who remained that they would be available even beyond the July 4th holiday if necessary.