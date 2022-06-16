The third day in the state's trial against Auditor Kathy McGuiness kicked off Thursday with a suspension of the testimony that had been cut off Wednesday from Director for the Division of Accounting Jane Cole--but on her return, the defense utilized her testimony to punch holes through significant portions of the state's own search warrant claims.
On June 16, 2022, the jury first was permitted to hear from Virginia Bateman before she was scheduled to take a flight. Bateman was the friend hired alongside McGuiness's daughter, Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness, and one of the centerpieces to allegations from Attorney General Kathy Jennings that the Auditor had been abusing her powers.
McGuiness, the first sitting statewide official to stand trial in Delaware, is charged with conflict of interest, structuring, official misconduct, and the felonies theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation.
Bateman was brought to the stand and introduced, going through a brief exchange with Delaware Department of Justice Prosecutor Nicole Mozee, who asked Bateman how she first learned of the job for which she was eventually hired. On the stand, Bateman said she didn't recall, but her testimony was suspended so prosecutor's could call up DOJ Investigator Franklin Robinson.
A phone call between Robinson and Bateman that he'd recorded on June 15, 2021, was played for the jury, who heard Robinson identify himself as a DOJ investigator and state he was calling casual seasonal employees to make sure their employment with the state was handled appropriately during the COVID-19 pandemic.
---
For continuing coverage of every development in the story of the State v. Auditor Kathy McGuiness, find the WDEL coverage collection here.
---
During that call, which lasted roughly six minutes, Bateman told Robinson she learned of the job because she knew Auditor McGuiness through her daughter, who Bateman would eventually testify is her best friend. he explained she worked for McGuiness for about two years, directly reported to Alaina Sewell, and her primary responsibilities were working with designed applications like Canva to create marketing materials, and directly assist Sewell and McGuiness. She also told Robinson whether she was in the office or outside of it for work depended on the day.
Mozee, once playback of the call was completed, asked Bateman what she did at the completion of this call, and Bateman explained to the court she called Elizabeth McGuiness and then Kathy McGuiness, out of fear the investigator was looking into her own activity and behavior.
On cross examination though, Wood made sure to point out the investigator and Bateman discussed nothing else and never spoke again, so he never bothered to ask Bateman if she or Elizabeth McGuiness drove the state vehicle, how much either was paid, if they received special treatment, or mentioned whether he was investigating either of the McGuinesses--or anybody else in the office--for a crime.
Claiming other staffers in the Auditor's Office were outwardly rude to both her and her friend, Batman said before explaining when they worked over the 29.5 they were allotted in their positions as casual seasonal employees--like on days where they worked 8 to 10 hours a day all week during the Delaware State Fair--they would "bank" the hours and submit them for pay on weeks where it was slower and they didn't work as many hours, cashing them out then.
Bateman was excused but instructed she may be called back for further testimony. Resumption of Cole's testimony brought more numbers digging from Prosecutor Mark Denney, and in the thick of her explanation about spreadsheets detailing My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting, both owned by Christie Gross, being sent money from the Auditor's Office, the judge declared the first morning break.
Upon cross examination, Wood had Cole explain the Division of Accounting itself had approved two involves for payments over $5,000, and had her explain several times that anyone reading their records and spreadsheets and viewing those documents--the same documents presented by the prosecution--would be making false statements if they tried to claim the Auditor's Office was splitting payments, hiding them, or illegally making them.
In a significant portion of testimony just before lunch, Wood walked Cole through the state's search warrant and, highlighting portions they used to secure a judge's signature, but Cole specifically identified as being false, based on the data and information collected in the state's own spreadsheets.
Roughly a half-dozen times, Wood highlighted portions of the search warrant and had Cole, the director for the Division of Accounting, explain to the jury not only were the claims made false, but that anyone within the Department of Justice who had seen the data collected would have to know they were intentionally making such untruthful claims.
The Auditor's Office even submitted paperwork where attempting to make a payment did not match the order, but was mistakenly approved by a Division of Accounting employee, Wood had Cole explain. He then showed an email where she claimed the same mistake was likely to have been previously made, and no employee was reprimanded for such a mistake, nor was any individual ever brought to trial because of it.
Trial was set to resume at 1:45 p.m.