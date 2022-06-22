Wednesday morning's testimony in the trial against state Auditor Kathy McGuiness came exclusively from a key figure at the center of the prosecution's structuring charge.
Taking the stand Thursday, June 22, 2022, was Christie Gross, the contractor to whom payments for her work with the Office of the Auditor of Accounts let to Attorney General Kathy Jennings alleging McGuiness had been intentionally providing sub-$50,000 contracts so they wouldn't be put out to bid, and making payments under $5,000 so the expenditures wouldn't need approval or draw scrutiny.
The most revelatory portion of her testimony came when she detailed Deputy Attorney General Patricia Davis emailed her and Auditor's Office then-Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn that tracking federal COVID funding wasn't the responsibility of the Auditor's Office, something Gross said she saw being handled in other states and something with which she disagreed in Delaware. She claimed from the stand that the governor and attorney general appeared to be pushing back on the Auditor's Office's attempts to track public funds and hold officials accountable. Prosecutor Mark Denney pointed out Davis, replying to the inquiries about how the Auditor should handle tracking COVID funding, if at all, did so in her capacity as a civil Deputy Attorney General as legal counsel for the AG, and cited Delaware code in her response.
She would eventually reveal Van Horn, who was reportedly having a sexual affair with a subordinate staffer, was largely the reason she believed the office was dysfunctional and abrasive, and that he appeared to be a "young guy in over his head." A vendor being audited reached out to Gross directly to attempt to discuss their finances, something she called highly inappropriate, and she said she told McGuiness then Van Horn was a confidentiality issue.
Gross detailed the work she did for McGuiness across both businesses she'd formed, My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting. Under the former, Gross was charging the Auditor's Office $150 hourly, and in September of 2020, received two payments in the same month--the second paid with a "p-card," an official state credit card--which the prosecution points to as an example of McGuiness trying to hide payments. But the defense has argued it doesn't technically count as "multiple payments" and has shown paperwork submitted to the Division of Accounting was incorrectly approved, and bank statements from Gross showing she'd only received single payments from the state except for the September past due payment, which was delivered via PayPal. The defense argues that shows McGuiness wasn't trying to hide anything.
Prosecutor Mark Denney went over that same payment structures previously detailed in the trial through spreadsheets, but diving a little deeper into the specifics of the services Gross was contributing to the Auditor's Office, including trying to help her connect with other similar officials, like the state auditor for Missouri, to work together on national initiatives, like Medicaid price gouging and prescription drug pricing programs. She also explained during her time on the stand some payments had been broken up specifically because they didn't know how much federal COVID money would be provided to cover their efforts on the Delaware Data Dashboard, at McGuiness's direction, but that the practice was discontinued when they saw a sustainable amount of funding was being offered.
In a move driven by self-awareness, Gross said she knew her company, My Campaign Group, a name initially chosen because it shared her initials--CG--might get some officials into trouble if it was interpreted they were using a campaign assistance group and paying for it with state funds. People might not know My Campaign Group did policy work like the Medicaid and prescription drug efforts. So, at the behest of a former employer with whom Gross said she remained in good standing, she underwent a rebranding.
As Innovate Consulting, Gross continued to work for the Auditor's Office at $200 an hour through February 2021, when Gross decided to walk away from the government organization. She detailed not needing the aggravation caused by the staffers there, describing a business that was thriving, with multiple clients, and for what she called a minor amount of money compared to the difficulties she was running into, it was easier to focus her talents elsewhere. Defense attorney Steven Wood had Gross walk the jury through the "straw that broke the camel's back," preparation for a Joint Finance Committee hearing in February 2021.
The JFC is made up of a number of members of the General Assembly, and every state government agency has to prepare a report and make requests for by how much they'd like to increase their budget and explain from where those needs stem. Gross said she noticed the numbers in the presentation were incorrect, and that the staffers clearly were unfamiliar with the process and weren't forecasting their need appropriately.
She sunk many hours into revising and correcting the budget numbers, Gross said, but someone continually changed everything back to the original, incorrect information. When she explained what was happening to McGuiness Gross said McGuiness informed her to "'tell them to listen to you.'" Gross said she tried communicating to Van Horn about her efforts to correct the report, but was ultimately dropped from the email chain and left out of the conversation until she saw the finalized report set to be presented the following day. It contained the wrong information, she said. She decided then her time at the office was done, Gross said.
Gross called the culture at the office "toxic," something Wood tried to paint as employees used to previous Auditor Tom Wagner's approach to their responsibilities butting heads with new employees and approaches being brought in and undertaken as part of McGuiness's administration, but something that Gross also described as sexism, painting McGuiness as a strong woman up against the patriarchy.
During her testimony, she also told Wood she and McGuiness were never friendly and she would not have ever jeopardized her business over a few thousand dollars though she acknowledges that's exactly what happened as her businesses are so currently tied to the case against McGuiness.
McGuiness is the first statewide official to stand trial while holding office. She's been charged with official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, and the felonies theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation.