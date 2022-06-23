The man who may have kicked off the entire case against Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness--former Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn--took the stand Thursday in the sixth day of proceedings brought by the state.
After telling Delaware Department of Justice Prosecutor Mark Denney he was directed to use a state purchasing card--or p-card--to register a pay pal account so the Auditor's Office could satisfy outstanding contractor payments to Christie Gross, owner of both My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting, Van Horn explained he called civil Deputy Attorney General Patty Davis to discuss what had occurred.
Directed by Davis to contact investigator Frank Robinson, he expressed in a taped call that he had concerns McGuiness would know he was the one who called--because he couldn't lose his position as he needed the health care coverage. He told Robinson about the established relationship paying Gross's organizations previously in 2016, and alleged they were receiving no-bid contracts at a strange rate. He also told Robinson others had noticed this relationship, as reporter Matt Biddle had been calling him to asked about My Campaign Group and had been making FOIA requests showing payments to them.
He also mentions his belief that it was unethical for Elizabeth McGuiness to have been hired, that he never interviewed her and anyone saying otherwise was making false statements, that he was aware McGuiness was tracking employee emails because she'd told him, and that the p-card moment was his "come to Jesus moment" where he sought out investigators to get his concerns about the activity in the office "off his chest."
McGuiness directly told Van Horn Elizabeth McGuiness and Bateman would be hired, without being given any say in the issue, he testified. Denney wrapped his first bout of time with the witness after having him explain Gross had her Request for Proposal bids rated highly based on how staffers were instructed by McGuiness to grade them, so they would win.
Cross-examination from defense attorney Steven Wood was scheduled to take place after a lunch break.
Two additional witnesses were called by the state on June 23, 2022, including Elizabeth Vasilikos, who became godmother to McGuiness's two daughters, Elizabeth Saylar and Stormy, in their teens, and who said she's no longer close with the auditor. Vasilikos testified working in the Auditor's Office for a little over a year, from January 2019 to March 2020, just before the pandemic.
Prosecutor Maria Knoll walked her through her experience in the Dover office, and she detailed how Alaina Sewell would occasionally use her P-card. She added her voice to the choir calling the experience oppressive, and the culture there "toxic." Wood had no follow-up for her testimony.
The second witness from early Thursday was Patricia Moore, who has been a state employee for 17 years, including a six-month stint at the Auditor's Office as a Human Resources lead. She handled the hiring, onboarding, system entry, paperwork processing, and benefit and pay deliveries for new employees.
Prosecutor Mark Denney had Moore walk the jury through a number of pieces of paperwork signed by both Elizabeth McGuiness as a new employee and her mother, as a witness--and he went out of his way to show both had signed the State of Delaware Drug-Free Workplace Policy document.
Denney also asked Moore about how information produced in the List of Authorized Positions, a list Moore said to which she would add information about employees, include type of position, wages--either bi-weekly for salaried or hourly rate for casual seasonal. Moore also said casual seasonal employees would display hourly limitations near their name, a position capped at 29.5 hours every week. Elizabeth McGuiness was shown have been entered into the system as being permitted to work 37.5 hours per week. Moore testified she did not enter that into the system, and didn't know who changed it.
During cross-examination, Wood had Moore explain it didn't matter what was displayed--while admitting it was an oddity to be displayed as such--because Elizabeth McGuiness's hours never exceeded 29.5 he said, and after reviewing pay stubs with Wood, Moore confirmed in no 2-week period did it ever appear she was paid for an amount higher than permitted by casual seasonal limitations.
Conversation also focused from both sides on a former employee, Lydia August, who prosecutors showed was set to be fired due to lack of hours available to work based on a letter McGuiness is reported to have had Moore craft, displayed by Denney. Paperwork from the defense, however, showed Moore had filed paperwork to the Department of Labor's unemployment benefits saying August didn't need unemployment benefits as she'd left on her own.
While her date of separation from the office may have been May 18th, 2020, the same start date as Elizabeth McGuiness, Denney showed, Wood argued August had told people she had been planning to travel, which was why her records indicated a voluntary separation.
McGuiness is facing charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct, structuring, and the felonies theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation. Proceedings were set to resume at 1:45 p.m.