Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Chief Special Investigator Frank Robinson was recalled to the stand Tuesday to finish out a grueling cross-examination by the defense in the state's case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
Attorney Steven Wood picked his questioning back up with Robinson centering on testimony he'd given during a May 2022 evidence suppression hearing. The jury briefly heard about some of this on Monday as Wood grilled him about falsehoods presented in a probable cause affidavit in a request for a search warrant.
On Tuesday, June 28th, Wood hammered Robinson about his understanding of Delaware Code Title 29, which outlines the responsibilities of the Delaware State Auditor. Wood built the case that much of what Robinson used as a justification for investigating McGuiness, like her Pharmacy Benefit Managers special report, fell under her jurisdiction of monitoring taxpayer money usage and he "wasn't qualified to have an opinion under oath about the duties of the State Auditor."
In preparation of the state resting its case against McGuiness, the day actually started with the defense presenting one of their own witnesses in their pending case, before Robinson continued his testimony, but the move was strictly due to limitations on Andrea "Ann" Bayline's schedule.
A Chief Administrative Auditor, Bayline walked the jury through her scoring of the Christie Gross-owned Innovate Consulting on a Request for Proposal presentation. She scored Innovate Consulting higher than an alternative plan presented by another company, but testified she scored them based on her own knowledge of organization, not at any request from McGuiness. She admitted not knowing what the other two scorers--Alaina Sewell and then-Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn--may have discussed or been instructed.
Gross is at the heart of the state's structuring charge against McGuiness, who the state alleges offered Gross no-bid contracts that went over budget and fractured payments to keep everything under reportable thresholds and away from scrutiny. For one payment that was made outside of the normal payment structure, Wood again showed an email where McGuiness made a request of Shequanna Cousin--an auditor who would eventually go on vacation and just never return to the office--about making an After The Fact Waiver request for payments to My Campaign Group, which were never filed because of Cousin's departure.
---
---
The defense has multiple times walked the state's own witnesses through documentation and paperwork showing many of the state's claims in a search warrant used to build the present case surrounding these structuring and payment schedule claims were, in fact, false--and should have been known to be false at the time Robinson swore to their truth under oath. This includes Wood walking the Division of Accounting Director Jane Cole and Robinson himself to these conclusions.
Accusing Robinson of intentionally omitting information on the affidavit to get a judge to sign off on it Tuesday, Wood said Gross told Robinson three months prior to the affidavit submission about the policy services she was providing for the Auditor's Office, but Robinson didn't bother sharing any of that with the judge. Nor did he include the limitation on payment amounts made to My Campaign Group came at the request of Gross, who had told investigators prior to the affidavit submission she was receiving that amount because she herself had set a limit on how much she wanted to work.
McGuiness is also charged with conflict of interest, official misconduct, felony theft over $1,500, and act of intimidation. The DOJ has spent the previous two weeks bringing to the stand the Auditor's daughter, Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness, and her daughter's best friend, Virginia Bateman, along with multiple other part-time employees they claimed were forced out of the office to make room for the younger McGuiness. Many stated from the stand they left of their own accord to take care of ailing family members or due to circumstance changes, but some implied that decision was made due to the limited number of hours they were receiving.
That latter point was something Wood tried to argue about with Robinson, again showing Rooslie Maurice's resignation letter, or the Department of Labor paperwork with a written statement on it that she couldn't collect benefits as she'd left on her own. Robinson would not concede, saying in an interview with the DOJ and in a letter she had Deputy Attorney General Patty Moore, other additional information was provided that supported the DOJ's case. Prosecutor Mark Denney, on redirect, had Robinson clarify testimony given by those part-time employees was consistent with tactics to diminish employee hours until they left of their own accord. He said this is what was presented to a jury.
He had less defense for claims made in the affidavit about Maurice or Lizbethmary Vargas, admitting the department had access to documents that should have guided their claims to a judge, but in some cases didn't use them. Denney however, showed many of those same casual, seasonal employees made statements that they weren't receiving enough hours to maintain employment with the office, though when McGuiness brought her daughter on, she was working the maximum number of hours permissible.
A point that the state wanted to display Elizabeth McGuiness had been getting special treatment by being allowed to drive the state vehicle was deconstructed when Wood showed every part-time employee had filed fleet paperwork to drive a state vehicle, and investigators never bothered to ask for it. Denney showed state fleet access paperwork which as of September 2021 contained only Elizabeth McGuiness as an approved part-time Auditor's Office employee with permission to drive a state vehicle.
It's also been shown McGuiness requested to view employee email inboxes 42 times--sometimes in real-time, with request end-dates years into the future. It's a process that's allowed for heads of state departments, but the prosecution paints this as excessive, showing some agencies, like the Governor's Office or the Attorney General's Office, have only made single-digit requests over the same time period.
The defense argues McGuiness was "ruling with an iron fist," but that being a "bad boss" or "mean boss," isn't illegal. But the state has shown some of the employees in the office knew they were being monitored, which may lend to their intimidation claims if the jury decides they've proven McGuiness knew she was under investigation.
Robinson was the second--to-last brick the state laid in its construction of its case against McGuiness. They also called the Public Integrity Commission's Legal Counsel Deborah Moreau to briefly discuss specifics around one family member hiring another--sometimes called "nepotism," though the pejorative term was barred form use in the trial.
Upon return from the midday break, the state will rest and the defense will make oral arguments for acquittal and the dismissal of a variety of issues or charges surrounding the case, followed by the continuation of building their own case Tuesday afternoon, if deemed necessary.