The New York Stock Exchange has halted stock trading for 15 minutes after the S&P 500 fell 7% on Thursday morning.
NYSE has three circuit breakers in place to suspend trading if needed. All of them are based on the S&P 500, which is the broadest measure of the US stock market.
Trading is halted for 15 minutes when when the index hits first two circuit breakers: a drop of 7% and again when it falls 13%. A circuit breaker can be triggered only once per day, so if the S&P drops 7% upon the re-open, the market doesn't close again. If the index falls 20%, trading is suspended for the rest of the day.
US stocks sold off sharply for the second straight day after President Donald Trump banned European travel to the United States. Wall Street investors are worried about the scale of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.
The Dow fell into a bear market after yesterday’s selloff.
The Dow opened 7.4%, or 1,750 points, lower.
The S&P 500 kicked off down 6%. The index opened in bear market territory, threatening to end the longest bull market run in history.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 6.9%.