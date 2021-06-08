Wilmington Police arrested a man they said was connected to an armed robbery in West Center City Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 800 block of W. 4th Street near 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 on the report of an armed robbery in progress.
They were eventually able to locate 39-year-old Keith Gibson on 5th Street.
Gibson was allegedly wearing a ballistic vest, and had a loaded firearm, a knife, and narcotics.
Gibson was charged with:
- Robbery (First Degree)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Four Counts
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Wearing Body Armor During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver – Two Counts
Gibson was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Prison on $305,000 cash-only bail.