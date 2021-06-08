robbery.jpg

Wilmington Police arrested a man they said was connected to an armed robbery in West Center City Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of W. 4th Street near 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 on the report of an armed robbery in progress.

They were eventually able to locate 39-year-old Keith Gibson on 5th Street.

Gibson was allegedly wearing a ballistic vest, and had a loaded firearm, a knife, and narcotics. 

Gibson was charged with:

  • Robbery (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Four Counts
  • Conspiracy (Second Degree)
  • Wearing Body Armor During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver – Two Counts

Gibson was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Prison on $305,000 cash-only bail.

