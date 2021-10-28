Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 56F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.