A Sussex County Family Courthouse worker was shuttled from work in an ambulance for medical evaluation Friday morning, prompting the closure of the entire building until further notice.
A court spokesman said the employee's symptoms were consistent with COVID-19 symptoms, and though test results were not available, out of an abundance of caution, all employees were sent home.
All court calendars have also been suspended.
The courthouse remains closed for a deep cleaning decontamination process though it is expected to reopen after that process is complete. No timetable was given for a reopening date.
Any individuals who were in close contact with the employee – which is defined as being within 6 feet for 10 or more minutes – have been contacted and provided with instructions to self-quarantine at home, even if they are asymptomatic, for a period of 14 days, unless the person's COVID-19 test results come back negative.