A Talleyville restaurant has reopened after a vehicle crashed into its dining room Thursday morning.
La Tolteca was forced to skip lunch service after an SUV slammed into the side of the restaurant at 4147 Concord Pike.
According to a post on its Facebook page, La Tolteca said they were able to quickly get crews out to repair the damage, and after a visit from county inspectors, the restaurant was able to partially opened their dining room in time for dinner service.
La Tolteca reported no one, including the driver, was injured in the wreck.