Prominent places in Delaware will be aglow in blue light as part of a state effort to say thank you for first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liz Keller, director of state tourism office, said it's a small token of appreciation.
"As we stay home and do our part--we wanted to say thank you. So tourism attractions throughout the state are posting photos and videos on social media using #ThanksDE at 7 p.m. tonight, and there are also attractions being lit up blue to say thank you, so everything from the Rehoboth Beach band stand to the Monster at the Speedway," said Keller.
Other sites taking part include the Grand Opera House in Wilmington and the Christiana Hilton.
The effort is happening during National Travel and Tourism Week, which looks a lot different this year.
"This is a special week for us...we typically honor our industry, and so we can't celebrate in the way we typically do this year, so we wanted to kick off this week by saying 'thank you' to those who are keeping us safe during these times," said Keller.
Keller would like to see the token of appreciation continue every Monday at 7 p.m. on social media under #ThanksDE.
"Even if you can't put a candle in your window, just a photo on social media, using #ThanksDE. Delaware's a small state--we're a small state of neighbors, we like to say, so it would be great if this could happen every Monday at 7 [p.m.] or just something continuous. We know some of these attractions will keep up their blue lights."
The tourism industry has been profoundly affected by the pandemic with travel virtually shutdown along with many small businesses and industry.
"Everyone jumped at the opportunity to be part of this tonight, and again, just a small way of us saying thank you, and so many of our tourism attractions are small businesses and non-profit organizations."
The effort continues Saturday too, when Keller said Delawareans are being asked to stay home, but shop local.
"Buy something that you can get delivered to your home. Do take-out at your favorite restaurant in whatever safe capacity that you can. But remember to support those small businesses because tourism isn't just about about the beaches and travelers coming to Delaware for residents. It's also about our quality of life, and these businesses are what makes up that quality of life."
Many small business owners expressed concerns last week in state recovery town halls that they may not rebound even after opening due to ongoing virus concerns keeping people away. To help combat that, Keller said the state will be launching a campaign aimed at rediscovering what's in your own backyard.
"Consumer confidence is going to be a big part of our recovery, so it is something that we've been thinking about since the very beginning of the closures, and we are ready to go with a campaign to talk to locals about rediscovering your state. So when it's safe to do so, and we get the green light and go-ahead, we will be doing a lot of content on social media and digital--if you're in Wilmington, and you've never visited Trap Pond, or if you're in Laurel and you've never been to Mt. Cuba Center."
"What we're hearing, nationally, is that this recovery is uncharted waters, and so we're not sure what to expect, but what we do know is it starts with locals first. So it's locals exploring their backyards, building up that consumer confidence, and then hopefully growing from there," Kelly said.