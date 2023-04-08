Delaware State Police say three people were shot Saturday evening at Christiana Mall in what appears to be the result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.
Troopers were called to the mall's food court around 6:45pm for reports of a shooting.
The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two were in critical condition, but all three are now listed as stable.
Five other people were hurt, but were not shot.
So far no arrests have been made.
Troopers say it's unclear at this point how many suspects there may be, but they say there is no current threat to public safety.
Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell told NBC10 News this was not an indiscriminate attack.
"They didn't come to the mall and pick a random victim and open fire. This was an altercation between (the) suspects and the victims, and one who produced a gun and opened fire," said Hatchell.
Hatchell added police don't know much about the suspects yet.
"Obviously, the investigation is in the early stages. We can't confirm what their relationship (might be) or (if) they knew each other prior to this," said Hatchell.
NBC10 reports troopers will be at the Mall Monday from 10 AM to 8 PM to help anyone who fled Saturday's chaos reclaim belongings they left behind.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling (302) 365-8467 or send a tip to DE Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
This is a developing story and will be updated.