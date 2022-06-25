A Friday afternoon shooting in Wilmington has left three people injured, two critically.
Officers found 2 18-year-old men and a 12-year-old boy around 3:45 p.m., city police said.
They'd been shot in the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets, and the 12-year-old and one of the 18-year-olds had critical injuries, while the other 18-year-old was in stable condition.
No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576.3633.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org