The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch, for all of Delaware, until 7 p.m. Monday as a powerful storm is bringing rain, thunderstorms, inland coastal flooding and warm weather.
Rain was heavy at times Monday morning and that will continue through the early afternoon. More than an inch of rain is possible during that time. While widespread flooding is unlikely, some localized flooding in poor drainage areas or places where drains have been blocked with leaves is possible.
Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are also possible.
Minor coastal flooding will be possible across tidal areas of the Delaware River and Delaware Bay on Monday with strong onshore winds. Coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore isn’t as likely due to the strongest onshore winds arriving during low tide.
The rain will be over by the Eagles game Monday night. A leftover shower is possible on Tuesday along with clouds and a chilly breeze.