Delaware State Police are asking drivers whose dashcams might have recorded a fatal crash in the Townsend area last month to come forward.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. March 23rd, when a Jeep SUV traveling northbound on Summit Bridge Road turned left into the path of an Audi SUV on Green Giant Road, police said.
The vehicles collided and the Jeep spun, eventually hitting a pickup truck that was stopped at a stop sign.
The driver of the Jeep, 84-year-old Charles Cook of Townsend, was critically injured and died at a local hospital April 10th.
The other drivers were treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with video of the accident can contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.