Friday is the final day of the 2023 portion of the Delaware General Assembly session, and the House of Representatives has a a significant piece of legislation to approve - the bond bill - which funds the state's infrastructure projects.
The bond bill requires a three-fourths affirmative vote but all of the members of the House Republican caucus Thursday night cast 'not voting' votes, which stopped its passage.
The Republicans' move on the bond bill is in apparent retaliation for some House Democrats failing to vote in favor of a charter change for the City of Seaford (House Bill 121) which would allow corporate entities to vote in Seaford elections. Several bills were passed Thursday night without House Republicans in the Chamber before the meeting was adjourned.
Representative Danny Short, R-Seaford, a former mayor of the city, pointed out that four other Delaware communities had similar provisions in their charters: Bethel, Dagsboro, Henlopen Acres and Fenwick Island.
The Seaford charter change bill was defeated, 22-18 with one "not voting."
The bond bill has already been approved by the Delaware Senate.