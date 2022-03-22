Farmer Philippe Dutertre walks to toward his cows in a meadow in Chemire-Le-Gaudin, western France, Friday, March 18, 2022. Farmers worldwide are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as Russia's war in Ukraine has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.” Dutertre hasn't decided whether to expand his wheat patch given soaring energy and electricity costs.