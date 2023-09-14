A guaranteed basic income pilot program to assist eligible pregnant woman is yielding results in terms of return on investment, but more importantly setting women and their babies on a path to well-being.
Pregnant women received a regular monthly income of $1,000 on a debit card for specific expenses such as food, transportation, education, housing or baby supplies. They also received counseling in financial management and career development. Other services are also offered through the Rose Hill Community Center.
To qualify, women must fall below the federal poverty threshold, be in their first or second trimester, and live in a high risk "Healthy Women Healthy Babies" ZIP code.
"The goal in that when they're in the program now with the stipend is to understand financial management and literacy, in addition receiving wrap-around services that will support the other determinants of health," Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium Chair Dr. Priscilla Mpasi said. Mpasi is also a pediatrician affiliated with ChristianaCare.
One participant, Donnielle Dorsey of Wilmington, said the program was "life-changing."
"There are just so many resources that were available through this program that made it very easy for me to go through my very first year of motherhood," Dorsey said.
Wednesday, the DHMIC also revealed that for every dollar invested into the program there was a return of more than three-dollars - 324%, in fact. Other financial benefits also were health benefits: $$299,520 in reduced hospital stays and $21,600 in reduced emergency department visits.
The pilot program was state- and federally-funded, and Mpasi said the consortium will continue to advocate for more funding and support to help more young mothers reach positive outcomes.
"This program undeniably shows that a combination of consistent income and wrap-around services such as medical care, food security and social services improves birth outcomes and the physical and mental health of the mother, leading to major cost savings overall."