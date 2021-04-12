No classes will be held for the next two days at a school in Knoxville after a shooting left one student dead and a police officer injured.
Counselors will be available at Austin-East Magnet High School Tuesday Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said during a press conference Monday.
Thomas said a decision about the rest of the week's classes will be made later.
"We are all devastated by this tragedy," he said.
The superintendent was speaking after a traumatic day in which officers responded to a call of a potentially armed person Monday afternoon and found the person in the school bathroom, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) Director David Rausch said during the press conference.
Rausch said that officers ordered him out but he refused and fired shots, prompting one officer to return fire.
The gunman died at the scene, according to Rausch. He was identified as a student at the school but his name has not been released.
The shooting is just the latest gun violence incident to plague the school, which has already lost four students in the last few months, Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran told CNN in an email Monday.
'Our worst fear'
The investigation is continuing and the findings will be shared with the local District Attorney, Rausch said during the press conference.
Rausch said this is not a "school shooting" but is an "officer-involved shooting at a school," noting that the distinction is important.
"It's our worst fear, an active shooter in a school," Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said during the press conference.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation of the incident, the release said.
Following the shooting, a reunification site was set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in a tweet.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021
"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said in a tweet. "The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."
Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.— Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told CNN affiliate WVLT that she met with the injured officer, and thanked him for putting his life on the line for the students and staff at the school.
"He is conscious and he's in good spirits. I met with his wife, he's going to be OK," she said, adding that the officer will need to undergo surgery. "He said that he'd rather that he be hurt than anybody else."