As the search for convicted killer and Chester County Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante continues, he's apparently on the move and has changed his look.
Cavalcante was spotted overnight near Phoenixville, PA, still in Chester County but about 25 miles from the original search area near Longwood Gardens, according to the United States Marshals Service.
Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoexniville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes. He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information. pic.twitter.com/NXn9LHqnuB— U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023
Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Surveillance photos from a home security camera show Cavalcante has shaved off his beard, and was wearing a hat, hoodie and what might be prison-issued green pants.
Authorities say Cavalcante, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in the Phoenixville area in 2021, is driving a white 2020 White Ford Transit van, with Pennsylvania registration ZST8818, that has a refrigeration unit on top.
They believe the vehicle was stolen by Baily's Dairy along Lenape Unionville Road, which had been the northern edge of the search zone Thursday and Friday, before it was tightened to immediately around Longwood Gardens on Saturday.
Baily's Dairy said on its Facebook page that the delivery van was stolen between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday “while we were still here working." The dairy said it was working with law enforcement to help the investigation and “we ... are just as disappointed as everyone that he broke through the perimeter in Longwood.”
His move north is contrary to statements made by Lt. Col. George Bivens during a press conference last week that he believed Cavalcante was most likely attempting to find a way to go south, to an unspecified location.
Cavalcante apparently killed his ex to stop her from telling authorities he was wanted in his home country of Brazil for murder.
He escaped from Chester County Prison August 31st while awaiting transfer to a state prison, and a tower guard who was on duty at Chester County Prison when Cavalcante escaped has been fired.
Authorities have offered a 20 thousand-dollar reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture.
Pennsylvania State Police have set up a phone tipline to report sightings and give other tips about Cavalcante--the number is 717-562-2987.
Longwood Gardens remains closed, but the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival confirmed Sunday morning they would continue today, as planned.
Authorities on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.
Cavalcante’s escape and the search has attracted international attention and became big news in Brazil, where prosecutors in Tocantins state say he’s accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with repair of a vehicle.
WDEL's Sean Greene and The Associated Press contributed to this report.