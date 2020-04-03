There are 450 confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware, 57 over the day prior, blowing past the 400 milestone, and again setting the record for most new positives announced day-over-day.

Positive cases stood at 393 on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The previous largest jump had been 55 new cases, compared with Friday's 57. Patients range in age from 1 years old to 97 years old.

The Division of Public Health also announced late Friday there were now 14 deaths related to coronavirus, eight of them in long-term care facilities, including six at Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark. Seven total were attributed to New Castle County and one to Sussex.

Two new deaths announced Friday included a 66-year-old woman who had been hospitalized, and a 91-year-old woman. Both had underlying health conditions and were located in the northern-most county.

There were also currently 63 hospitalizations in-state, 23 critically. By county, there's 279 positive case in New Castle, 54 in Kent, and 117 in Sussex.

Governor John Carney on Friday explained hospitalizations were close to 100, but was likely including Delaware residents hospitalized outside of the First State. Officials also noted Friday that the believed the largest surge in hospitalizations was still 10 to 14 days away:

There were also just under 5,000 negative cases, which stood at 4,995, and 71 total recoveries.