The fin whale that was located on a sandbar off the coast of Cape Henlopen State Park died on the beach Friday.
DNREC reported the whale, which was first seen Thursday morning maneuvering itself on both the bay and ocean sides of the Cape Henlopen point, rested itself on the ocean beach south of the point Friday, where it died.
The 50-foot fin whale will be buried on the beach in the upcoming days, after DNREC and Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute biologists examine the whale for the reasons it came to rest on the Delaware coast.
According to the latest estimate done by U.S. and Canadian environmentalist groups in 2016, there were about 6,802 fin whales in the western North Atlantic region, primarily between Central Virginia and Newfoundland.