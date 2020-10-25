Cleanup efforts continued along Delaware's beaches Saturday in the wake of this weekend's oil spill, with officials reporting "significant progress."
Crews led by the Coast Guard and DNREC had scooped up enough oily sand to fill more than two construction dumpsters, but there was still some oil left, so officials advised residents to be careful not to touch or step in oil, and take care that their pets didn't, either.
Officials were still working to determine where the oil, which is a heavy fuel oil, originated.
The oil also extended further than first thought. It was found on Broadkill Beach Monday, and by Friday, had led to the shuttering of Dewey Beach.
Tri-State Bird Rescue was on-scene to care for any wildlife affected by the spill.