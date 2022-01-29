A fast moving storm system has delivered several inches of snow to Delaware.
It's part of a 'bomb cyclone' that's slammed the northern east coast, with up to two feet of snow possible on Long Island and New England.
At just after noon Saturday, January 29, 2022, Delaware's official snow monitoring system showed the most snow had fallen in Sussex County, with close to 9" near Georgetown. Nine inches had fallen in Bethany Beach, while Rehoboth Beach saw 7.5" and Lewes saw 6.5".
Dover was reporting 8.4", with 5.4" in Smyrna.
Townsend had received the most snow in New Castle County at 4.2". Wilmington was reporting 3.3", with 3.7" in Claymont, 2.7" in New Castle and 2.8" in Newark.
DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said the event mostly looked to be over, so further accumulation was unlikely. Winds will remain a problem throughout the day, as they'll gust as high as 45 mph. Those heavy winds could potentially blow snow that has already fallen,
"Good news to report that the snow is largely moving out from across the state. We do still have a couple pockets in Kent County and along the coast in Sussex County," he said. "However, it remains very windy and very cold--and getting colder."
A Winter Storm Warning was set to expire in northern and central Delaware by 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It was originally posted to end at 7 p.m.
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Sussex County until 4 p.m.
That wind and blowing snow could keep travel hazardous after the snow has ended. Driving restrictions remain in effect in Delaware. McLeod said in many areas, the roads were mostly wet, and that was a sign of improving conditions.
"Our plow crews are continuing to work to really get our primary roads in good shape," McLeod said. "Just driving up from Sussex County, primary roads still have snow cover. We're working hard to get that snow off the road surface. The continued challenge this afternoon is going to be, with these high winds, we're going to see drifting of snow. So even though we're plowing, we're still seeing that snow drift onto the roads, which can obviously cause issues. That's going to be a challenge for us through the afternoon and into the evening hours."
McCleod said in areas heaviest hit, especially in Sussex County, it was going to take plow crews a little longer to make their way onto secondary roads. He anticipated it taking at least until Sunday for some of those areas to get cleared out.
We are anticipating a serious winter storm, especially in the lower parts of our state.I issued a State of Emergency in Kent and Sussex, and authorized the @DelawareNG to assist state and local officials with response. https://t.co/IGoJkXVRX4— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) January 28, 2022
---
WDEL's DJ McAneny contributed to this report.