Saturday's winter storm is gone, and temperatures will rise above freezing Sunday.
"We have dried out from the system we had yesterday. There is going to be another one that moves right along, kind of to the south of us as we go into tonight, and that'll provide part of our region with a chance for mostly rain, because we're warming above freezing, so notice we're in those mid-[to]-upper 30's at 11 o'clock tonight," said NBC10's Krystal Klei.
Even so, some surfaces could still be slippery for a while.
"Remember, just because we go above 32 [degrees Fahrenheit] doesn't mean instantly, everything's gonna melt--it's gonna take time, so even this afternoon, there will be icy patches, You're gonna have to kind of do that little shuffle when you walk outside," said Klei.