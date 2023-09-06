Editor's note: Pennsylvania State Police will hold another update briefing on the manhunt at 3 p.m.
Chester County Prison officials say escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante followed a similar escape path to a fellow prisoner earlier this year.
While the manhunt continues into a seventh day, Chester County Prison Acting Warden Howard Holland said Cavalcante escaped from the prison 70 minutes before escape sirens were blasted in the region.
CHESTER COUNTY PRISON OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF DANELO CAVALCANTE'S ESCAPE FROM THE EXERCISE YARD— Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023
Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0
According to Holland, Cavalcante crabwalked his way up a fence, and eluded a series of razor wire on the fence before completing his escape at 8:51 a.m. on August 31, 2023.
It's the similar story to how Igor Bolte escaped the same prison on May 19, with the only major security difference being a razor wire being added to the top of a fence.
"We did have a consulting firm come out and identify how the individual escaped, and we thought we took appropriate measures to prevent that with the razor wire, but the one thing we did not take into account was a failure on the human element side. We only focused on the physical infrastructure."
Holland said there was someone in the tower, but the person did not see Cavalcante escape, unlike Bolte's situation in May, where he was apprehended quickly.
That officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Holland said security has been increased at the prison, with a correctional officer being placed on the ground to supplement the coverage of the officer in the watch tower, along with continuing to use the roughly 160 cameras in place.
As for the status of the manhunt, Pennsylvania State Police investigated the report of a sighting of Cavalcante along Chandler Road, which necessitated an extension of the eastern edge of the perimeter to Creek Road (Old Route 100) east of the Brandywine Creek.
The northern edge remains Route 926, the western edge near Longwood Gardens, and the southern edge at Hillendale Road south of US 1.
"We probably could have kept that southern perimeter further north, but we probably would have interfered with traffic on Route 1, and would have caused more headaches for local residents and those passing though. We took the option that we believe is equally secure, but doesn't inconvenience residents," Lt. Col. George Bivens said.
Bivens also paraphrased the message used by Cavalcante's mother via a speaker "It's asking him to surrender, she doesn't want to see any harm come to him, and she wants him to come out peacefully to the police."
Bivens said he did not believe that Cavalcante had escaped along either the Brandywine Creek or the nearby train line, and that a report earlier on Wednesday that someone with Cavalcante's description had gotten into a car had nothing to do with the manhunt.
There at least has been one injury attributed to the search, after a police K-9 officer suffered a heat injury Tuesday night. Bivens believed the dog was recovering, but could not give details on the canine's status.
Unionville/Chadds Ford and Kennett Area School Districts were closed for a second straight day on Wednesday. The districts reopened schools on Thursday that were outside the established police perimeter, but ones inside that zone remain closed.
Longwood Gardens reopened Thursday, but announced that they will once again close on Friday, and until further notice.
As the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester Co. Prison continues, our Gardens are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience but know the health & safety of our Guests & Staff are our top priority. Check our website for updates https://t.co/iVNCDQ1KA6— Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 8, 2023
At this point, Bivens did not believe that this weekend's Kennett Square Mushroom Festival would not be affected by the manhunt, although that could change, if conditions warrant.
Bivens said while he believes the Cavalcante may begin to tire after over a week on the run, the hundreds of police resources will continue to be in place until the inmate is captured.
"We are not going anyplace until we have him in custody. We will continue the manhunt."