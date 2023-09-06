Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.