There is much more to Goodwill besides their stores and donation centers. They are also a job resource center, and a new boost of more than $1.1-million in congressionally-directed spending will help to expand that mission.
(speaking in the video: Sen. Tom Carper; Sen. Chris Coons; Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware Co. President and CEO Colleen Morrone; Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester)
Thursday at the Lea Blouevard Goodwill location, Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said there were millions of jobs across the nation that were unfilled. This additional support is part of an overall mission.
"What we need to do is improve the job skills, help improve the job skills of those looking for work," Carper said.
"The grant we're celebrating today focuses specifically on digital skills, being able to use the Internet, being able to do remote interviews, being able to apply the platforms and software that are part of the modern workplace to the needs of today," Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. said.
Between 8,000 and 10,000 Delawareans are expected to be assisted through the expansion of Goodwill Job Resource Centers' capabilities.
According to Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County President and CEO Colleen Morrone, the organization works with the Delaware Workforce Development Board and other entities to identify the skills that are needed to meet current labor needs, as well as to look ahead.
"We're looking at infusing technology into the delivery of our workforce development services in our job resource centers throughout the three counties of the state," Morrone said. "We also are going to take these funds and improve the delivery of our mission in each one of our 12 retail locations in the State of Delaware."
“We know that in order for us to strengthen our workforce and take our economy to the next level, we need to ensure that every American – and every Delawarean – has access to real economic opportunity,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said. “That’s why projects like Goodwill’s ‘Plugging into the Grid’ are so vital – because they help individuals access transformative online job training services. As Delaware’s former Secretary of Labor, Head of State Personnel, CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and the founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Future of Work Caucus in Congress, I was proud to do my part alongside Senators Carper and Coons to get this funding across the finish line.”