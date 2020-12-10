Two people were shot in the Rosegate community Thursday afternoon.
The gunfire was reported on Rose Lane around 2 p.m. on December 10, 2020.
New Castle County police flooded the scene, and a Delaware State Police chopper was seen overhead.
Officials say a juvenile and an adult male were both injured and taken to the hospital.
It's believed they were transported by private vehicle. There's no word on their ages or condition.
No suspect information was immediately available as detectives were continuing to canvass the neighborhood.
This story is breaking and will be updated.