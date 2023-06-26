Where can a young person be encouraged to hop, skip, jump, dance, talk about a memory or an experience, or make up a story on the spot - in English, in Spanish or both?
It's all possible at the new dual language learning trail at Cool Springs Park in Wilmington. The trail was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting event Monday.
(speaking in the video: William C. Lewis Elementary School Principal Natalie Ortega-Moran; kindergarten teacher Barbara Allen; Wanda Barrett of United Way of Delaware)
All are welcome to come out and give the activities a try, although the trail is only steps away from William C. Lewis Elementary School. Students there are immersed 50 / 50 in English and Spanish.
"The students are sustaining their learning without even recognizing it because as they're reading the instructions and they're doing the activities, they can see it in both English and Spanish just like they learn in school," William C. Lewis Elementary School Building Principal Natalie Ortega-Moran said.
United Way of Delaware and Aloysius Butler & Clark, a marketing and communications agency, arranged for the signs and decoration along the trail. Some activities are physical, but some are designed to get young people thinking, talking and sharing.
"I think one, it will help with movement and I think two, it will help with collaboration and learning how to play together. It will just be a great experience for them," kindergarten teacher Barbara Allen said.
"I want to thank United Way of Delaware because they do include our communities. Our Hispanic community is growing , and United Way has always cared to make sure they include us in all of these big projects," UWDE's Wanda Barrett said.
(Wanda Barrett of United Way of Delaware, in Spanish, invites all to visit the dual language learning trail)
"We have so many families that don't speak English, and they don't read in English either," Ortega-Moran said. "This provides an opportunity for our families in the community that may not be proficient in English to still engage with their children in their native language. It's a good reflection of our diverse community and it's an inclusive activity for everybody involved.