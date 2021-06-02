A shelter-in-place order has been lifted following an all-night standoff in Wilmington after three city police officers were shot responding to a call Wednesday night at 24th and North Market streets.
"There is no immediate threat to the public at this time," said Wilmington police spokesman David Karas.
The shootings occurred at around 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2. All three officers were hospitalized in stable condition.
In a tweet, Mayor Mike Purzycki said he visited with two of the officers Thursday morning and spoke to the third by telephone.
"They are in good spirits & are being well cared for by wonderful medical professionals and are with their supportive families," he said.
A neighbor said she heard the about 10 to 15 shots Wednesday night and looked outside to see what was going on.
"I saw a Wilmington police officer carrying another Wilmington police officer. He laid him down on the street in front of his police car; it looked like they started to work on him," she said, adding that other officers then rushed in with shields to protect their grounded colleague.
A SWAT team entered the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and North Market at around 12:30 a.m., where they believed a suspect was hiding.
As of 3:45 a.m., they had not exited that building.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a number of police officers, some wearing tactical gear, made their way up a Wilmington Fire Department ladder truck and into a 3rd floor apartment.
A short time later officers emerged with a small child and a woman.
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sources told WDEL one person was led out in handcuffs. No word yet on the person's involvement in the incident. Major apparatus was also seen leaving the scene after 12 hours.
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy has not spoken publicly about the incident.
"Protecting and defending the @cityofwilmde and its people is a tremendously difficult task, but our officers and their law enforcement partners do an outstanding job," Purzycki said on Twitter.
Other elected officials also offered prayers and well-wishes for the injured officers.
"Terrible news in Wilmington. I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery for all 3 officers and the victims," said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester on Twitter.
"I am praying for the wounded officers of the Wilmington Police Department and thankful that they are in stable condition, on the path toward a speedy recovery. I’m grateful for their service and thinking about the first responders and the residents of Wilmington impacted by this tragic incident," said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in a written statement.
"Tracey and I are praying for the Wilmington PD officers shot in the line of duty, their families, and their fellow members of Delaware’s law enforcement community," said Gov. John Carney on Twitter.