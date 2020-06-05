WATCH | Protesters march to the courthouse in Wilmington
Articles
- Protests over George Floyd's death to continue throughout Delaware this weekend
- Protest closes roads in Wilmington, businesses board up
- VIDEO | Why they showed up to Wilmington's peaceful protest
- Cape Henlopen beaches closed to surfing, swimming following possible shark bite
- Tanger Outlets to close early Friday ahead of possible Rehoboth vigil
Images
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
- Delaware Prescription Drug Take-Back Day sees best results in years
- Education First | The trade school series
- What is the ACLU focusing on when it comes to 'Smart Justice?'
- VIDEO | Great Dames awards Icons for 10th anniversary
- VIDEO | LBR announces federal 'Clean Slate Act' following recent criminal justice reform milestones
- VIDEO | Laurel community faces cleanup, rebuilding after early morning tornado
- Smyrna man arrested after downstate pursuit
- VIDEO | Delaware becoming 'trauma informed state' means collaboration, solutions
- Weekly coronavirus numbers in Delaware showing a decline
- Suspect's clothes change doesn't fool troopers after attempted pharmacy heist
- Fatal Friday night shooting in Wilmington
- VIDEO | Why they showed up to Wilmington's peaceful protest
- WATCH | Protesters march to the courthouse in Wilmington
- VIDEO | One week into Phase 1 of reopening, governor stresses downward hospitalization trend at COVID-19 news conference
- 'Talk is cheap' | Governor Carney calls for unity, peaceful protests
- Protest closes roads in Wilmington, businesses board up
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Contact the WDEL Newsroom: wdelnews@wdel.com or (302) 478-8898.