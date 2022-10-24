Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
Dress to impress and meet face-to-face with radio departments like:
• On-Air Broadcasting
• Sales
• Events and Promotions
• Business
• Digital and Website
• Engineering
• Production
• and more!
We’ll also be conducting on-the-spot interviews!
Be sure to bring your questions and enthusiasm, and while you’re here, you can say hello to our WDEL on-air personalities!
Come see what radio can do for you!
Forever Media and its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any manner on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or age respecting their recruiting, employment or advertising practices.
WHAT: WDEL Job Fair
DATE: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
TIME: 11:00AM - 2:00PM
ADDRESS: Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center, 2727 Shipley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810