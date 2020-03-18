Coronavirus is expanding in Delaware. There are now 19 cases of it in the First State, including one in Kent County, which has a person critically ill.
Dr. Kara Odom Walker with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said it will take commitment by all Delawareans to bring the situation under control.
"None of us can afford to be out in public unnecessarily," added Walker, "because we might transmit the virus to those vulnerable people, and that's why we put in these precautions and safety measures. We don't have much time to left to try to flatten the curve and certainly the thought is we will all behave differently in our everyday lives."
Also, Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of Public Health, reminds residents, if you are sick, especially with a fever, respiratory issues and trouble breathing, do not leave your house. Doing so can expose others to the virus, and potentially make them carriers of the disease.