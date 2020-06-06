Though the number of new positive COVID-19 cases was up in Delaware on Saturday from the day before, the state saw about half as many COVID-19 cases this week compared to last week.
The Division of Public Health reported Saturday the state added 347 new positive cases this week - taking the total number to 9,845. The state added 613 cases last week and over one-thousand cases the week before.
The number of active cases fell by more than 100 this week to 3,759.
The number of hospitalizations fell for a 13th straight day and now stands at 117.
The state did see two more fatalities. Both were women, aged 62 and 92. Both had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities.
Of Delaware's 390 total deaths, 85% had underlying health conditions about about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.
For the week ending Saturday, there were only 24 deaths - the fewest amount in more than a month.
Saturday's report was based on 906 new test results - 7.9% of which came back positive. It marks the first time in four days that the percentage of positive cases was above 3.5%
More than 57,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.