She is the associate professor of French in the University of Delaware's Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, who is appearing on the quiz show Jeopardy! on Friday night, December 10, 2021.
Steinberger is one of fifteen higher education faculty members from across the country taking part in the first ever Professors Tournament on Jeopardy.
The tournament started Monday, December 6th, and Steinberger is appearing on the final show of the first round.
A win, or wild card selection, will get her to next week's semi-finals and a chance to compete for a 100-thousand dollar top prize.
Steinberger is no novice when it comes to quiz shows.
According to UDaily, Steinberger competed on the French quiz show "Questions pour un champion" in 2009.