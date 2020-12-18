Wilmington Police make an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident that led to a chase and a shelter-in-place order in Claymont.
Police tried to stop Kyree Harris, who they believed had fled the scene of a shots fired incident at 6th and Willing streets in Wilmington's Quaker Hill Section., at 11:18 a.m. on December 2, 2020.
Police later spotted Harris' vehicle had crashed off the Harvey Road exit of Interstate 95. Harris had allegedly fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in-place order in Claymont.
Inside his vehicle, police said they found nearly 200 grams of cocaine, 128 grams of meth, and more than 50 grams of marijuana.
On December 16, 2020, police executed a search warrant on the 1600 block of Coleman Street, where officers said they found a loaded 9mm handgun, ammo, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and prescription drugs.
Harris faces a host of offenses, including maintaining a drug property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and by a person prohibited. He was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
He was committed Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $279,500 cash-only bail.