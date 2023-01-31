Thirteen sirens throughout Wilmington are scheduled to be activated Tuesday morning as part of an emergency test.
Wilmington is planning to set off the alarms at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for 3-5 minutes, a system put in place in 2005 to alert residents in the event of an emergency.
If there was an actual emergency, the city also has the ability to use Smart911 and a Public Alert Warning System for cell phones, more typically used during Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings, along with Amber Alerts.
Wilmington's sirens are located at the following places:
- 1 Hausel Road (Port of Wilmington)
- New Castle Avenue and Garasches Lane
- 400 Swedes Landing Road (Marine Station 7)
- East 23rd and North Church streets (Brown-Burton Winchester Park)
- East 35th and North Market streets
- North Monroe and Barrett streets (P.S. DuPont Middle School)
- West 18th Street and Baynard Boulevard (Brandywine Park)
- 400 West 2nd Street (Fire Station 1)
- Gilpin Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue (Kentmere Parkway)
- West 5th Street and North Cleveland Avenue (Mack Park)
- West 3rd and North DuPont streets (Judy Johnson Park)
- 1000 North Market Street (Rodney Square)
- West 10th and North Franklin streets (Cool Spring Park)