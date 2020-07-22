A 36-year old Wilmington woman is behind bars accused of robbing a Greenville nail salon at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020.
Delaware State troopers said Clarissa Haglid allegedly entered the salon in the Powder Mill Square shopping center around 2:30 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.
The suspect fled in a white Volvo and officers were able to track the vehicle to the Union Park car dealership, where it was found the suspect had taken the car for a test drive.
Haglid was then taken into custody without incident at her residence in the 1400 block of North Rodney Street where police say they found the gun used in the hold up.
Haglid is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $135,500 cash bond.