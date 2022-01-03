The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Storm WARNING for Kent and Sussex counties until 6 p.m. Monday.
Heavy snow is expected at times throughout the state.
Forecasters have increased their projected snowfall accumulation amounts. Northern New Castle County could get 4" to 8" of snow. Areas to the south could see as much as a foot of snow. The beaches should only see 2" to 3".
NBC 10 meteorologist Bill Henley said it's a quick moving storm that will move out of New Castle County earlier in the day, but linger downstate.
"I do expect it to taper off during the early afternoon in Wilmington, but not so for all of Delaware," said Henley. "It should move offshore around 5 o'clock this afternoon."
As of 5 p.m. Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) maintenance yards at Harrington, Seaford, and Ellendale were reporting snow totals of at least one foot.
Forecasters warn travel could be very difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting travel through much of the day today.
Delaware state troopers are investigating a single vehicle accident in Kent County just before 7 a.m. as snow was moving into the area.
A Jeep ran off Firetower Road east of Berrytown Road, ran through a ditch, and hit a tree head-on.
The driver, a 55-year old Felton man, was not wearing a seat belt, and was declared dead at the scene.
Late in the afternoon, with road conditions in New Castle County in good shape, DelDOT began sending crews south to assist beleaguered teams in Kent and Sussex counties.
There are a number of closings, cancellations and delays. Click here for WDEL's SnoWatch list.