The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for New Castle County nearly 72 hours ahead of an expected nor'easter on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 throughout Delaware.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, with the NWS saying northern Delaware could possibly receive upwards of five inches of snow, along with gusts of at least 30 m.p.h.
Kent and Sussex Counties were excluded from the watch, but snow is still possible there, and there is a greater chance of higher wind gusts, especially at the beaches.
The watch would likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, or down to a Winter Weather Advisory, at some point on Tuesday, as forecasters get a better sense on a possible rain/snow line that could creep close to, or across, the I-95 corridor.
Some computer models are projecting up to two inches of liquid from the storm, which means heavy rain where it stays rain, and possibly quite a bit of snow, where it stays snow.
The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to move in from the southwest early on Wednesday, with the question being the track of the low pressure. If it can stay about 100-150 miles off the coast, that would provide the best chance for the Wilmington area to see a minimal changeover to rain as it passes by. If it moves closer, the transition could happen much quicker.
There are no official snow projections for the storm from the NWS as of Sunday night.
There is also the possibility of a mostly non-accumulating snow on Monday after a period of heavy rain in New Castle County, as this weekend's warm air is brushed aside by a low pressure taking a similar path to Wednesday's projected storm. The could be over an inch of rain in most of Delaware just from Monday's storm.