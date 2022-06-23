The defense spent Thursday afternoon deconstructing the testimony of a man responsible for kicking off a Delaware Department of Justice investigation into State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, and debating the merits of classifying a relationship as "sexual" versus "romantic."
Even before his cross-examination got underway, defense attorney Steven Wood seemed to be working his angle behind the scenes, as coming out of a lunch break, presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. warned McGuiness's former Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn about attempting to deceive the justice system.
"Mr. Van Horn, I want to remind you you're under oath," Carpenter said. "The answers you give are very important. You better not be lying. You don't want to mess with this judge."
In his testimony to prosecutor Mark Denney the morning of June 23, 2022--the sixth day in the state's trial against McGuiness on charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, felony theft over $1,500 and felony act of intimidation--Van Horn painted a picture of what he believed to be an unethical and possibly illegal activity he brought to the attention of investigators in order to clear his conscience.
With an office where turnover was high, losing a specific senior employee led to responsibilities being scattered, including appropriately tracking and Wood said in reference to the payments made to Christie Gross of My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting. He showed email correspondence between people he argued should have been required for covering the various bases the state argued were violated, and said those employees leaving and the general ineptitude of others who remained led to the Auditor's Office falling behind on payments to an important vendor. This is essentially why the p-card PayPal payment was made, Wood argued, as it was quick, easy, and direct--and necessary for maintaining relations.
Van Horn insinuated his firing took place because of these revelations to the DOJ, but that McGuiness had instead argued rumors were circulating in the office about an inappropriate relationship he was having with office staffer Rachel King. While the prosecution seemed to have Van Horn be upfront about what he initially described as romantic entanglement with a co-worker with whom he sought permission from the auditor to pursue--permission he said was granted and even encouraged--Wood said there was more to the story and continually described the relationship as a sexual one.
As "a young 32-year-old man," Van Horn said he didn't classify what took place between he and King as a "relationship" at all, by his definition, but protested their "making out" didn't elevate to the level of "sexual." Wood said he should absolutely not be "dumbfounded or shocked" he was fired, especially since he was at one point her superior, and it became a revisited point of contestation when Wood got Van Horn to admit to the jury he'd lied before a Grand Jury while under oath about the nature of the relationship in question. Denney had him recant that admission, stating they were never lied to about it.
The day wrapped on testimony from State Accountant IV Kelsey Thomas, who at one point was the Senior Fiscal Administrative Officer for the Auditor's Office. Thomas became emotional on the stand and could be seen wiping away tears as she described an interaction with McGuiness when she discovered the Division of Accounting was being charged for SiriusXM.
Attempting to reconcile from the auditor's system end the charge as part of her duties, she detailed for the jury reaching out to the DOA for direction on how to process the charges, being told they were not approved charges and the DOA would need to be reimbursed, and explaining that to McGuiness. That's when Thomas said McGuiness began yelling at her.
"[She said,] 'Why did you reach out without my authority? You're not authorized to reach out to Division of Accounting. You don't work for the Division of Accounting, you work for [the auditor,]'" Thomas said.
Her testimony took proceedings to the close of day. It's set to continue, followed by cross-examination, Friday, which will be a half-day.
The day started with testimony from Elizabeth Vasilikos, formerly close with McGuiness and godmother to her two daughters, Elizabeth Saylar and Stormy, and Patricia Moore. Both had previously worked at McGuiness's office. Vasilikos described it as many before her, specifically using the term toxic when asked. Moore, an HR lead, was asked to review paperwork that seemed to be altered to aid Elizabeth McGuiness as an employee, but in a way Wood argued didn't matter as she never tried to take advantage of the situation or violated weekly hourly restrictions.