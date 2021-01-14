The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a 7-year old boy called 911 to report a house fire in the Caravel Hunt neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, and then helped get a younger sibling to safety from an upstairs bedroom.
The boy also attempted to rescue his 91-year old great-grandmother but she was pulled out of the house by an off-duty Christiana firefighter who was first on the scene in the 200 block of Rice Drive.
The woman was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics, and then taken to Christiana Hospital before being transferred to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with serious injuries.
Investigators said the fire originated in an enclosed porch at the rear of the house and was caused by a malfunction in a pellet stove.
Christiana Fire Company officials say the firefighter who entered the house was former Deputy Chief Larry 'Bub' Duhadaway.
He was in the area in his private vehicle and made entrance into the home to rescue the woman without protective gear.